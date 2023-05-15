Commissioner visits sixth road metro bus station to review damages

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha here on Monday visited Sixth Road Metro Bus Station and reviewed the damages caused to the station during violent protests on May 9

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha here on Monday visited Sixth Road Metro Bus Station and reviewed the damages caused to the station during violent protests on May 9.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi, City, Bilawal Ali, officers of Rawalpindi Development Authority and other departments concerned were present.

He visited different parts of the station. The Commissioner was briefed about the damages. He was informed that so far the losses worth Rs 107 million at sixth road metro bus station have been estimated.

The Commissioner said that Metro bus service is quality travelling facility for the public. Along with the administration, every citizen should also play a role to protect the national and public assets, he added.

The miscreants and lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly, the Commissioner said adding, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The repair work should be completed within shortest possible time frame, he directed the authorities concerned.

The citizens were facing difficulties due to the damages at Sixth Road Metro Bus Station.

The administration would bring those involved in vandalism to justice and they would be sent behind the bars, he added.

The Metro Bus Station should be opened for public as soon as possible, he instructed of administration officers.

Liaquat Ali Chattha also directed the committee formed to asses losses to complete its work at the earliest.