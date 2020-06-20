UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Smart Lockdown Areas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:26 PM

Commissioner visits smart lockdown areas

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi reviewed the ongoing smart lockdown in Amandi area affected by coronavirus

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi reviewed the ongoing smart lockdown in Amandi area affected by coronavirus.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bannu Division said that coronavirus has spread all over the world and the number of people infected with coronavirus in Pakistan was increasing at an alarming rate. "We have to make sacrifices as much as possible so that we can emerge as an organized nation," he said.

He said that trials come to nations but dignified nations fight it instead of fearing it and move forward successfully.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Shozab Abbas were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bannu said that police troops would be deployed at the entrances and exits of the areas affected by Corona and other people in the affected areas would also be tested. Giving instructions on the occasion, he said that the implementation of precautionary measures should be ensured in all cases and no negligence should be allowed in any case.

He appealed to the people of Bannu to take precautionary measures to ensure the health of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu World Police All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

46 minutes ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

46 minutes ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

46 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

1 hour ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.