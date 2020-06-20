Commissioner visits smart lockdown areas

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi reviewed the ongoing smart lockdown in Amandi area affected by coronavirus

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi reviewed the ongoing smart lockdown in Amandi area affected by coronavirus.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bannu Division said that coronavirus has spread all over the world and the number of people infected with coronavirus in Pakistan was increasing at an alarming rate. "We have to make sacrifices as much as possible so that we can emerge as an organized nation," he said.

He said that trials come to nations but dignified nations fight it instead of fearing it and move forward successfully.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Shozab Abbas were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bannu said that police troops would be deployed at the entrances and exits of the areas affected by Corona and other people in the affected areas would also be tested. Giving instructions on the occasion, he said that the implementation of precautionary measures should be ensured in all cases and no negligence should be allowed in any case.

He appealed to the people of Bannu to take precautionary measures to ensure the health of people.