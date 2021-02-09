UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Social Security Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner visits Social Security Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Hayder visited Social Security Hospital, Madina Town here on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Mumtaz Sheikh briefed him about different wards and medical facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

The Commissioner social security went to the hospital pharmacy store and checked the availability of medicines.

He appreciated new software prepared for the record of medicines.

He assured to overcome the shortage of paramedics for CT Scan machine, CPR machine, dialysis machines, posting of cardiologist for newly constructed cardiology unit.

He also held a meeting with the head of departments of the hospital and sought proposals for bringing more improvement in the hospital.

The Commissioner also planted a sapling in the courtyard of the hospital.

Medical Advisor Dr Nasir Jamal, Director (PR) Babar Hussain, additional Ms Dr Anjum Raza and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

