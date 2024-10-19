Open Menu

Commissioner Visits SOS Village, Stresses Welfare, Education Of Children

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the SOS Village on Saturday to assess the facilities provided for orphaned and underprivileged children.

He interacted with children, showing affection and care towards them. He emphasised that children residing at SOS Village deserved special attention, and it was the collective responsibility of society to ensure their well-being.

The commissioner said character-building of orphaned children was a national duty, and "we all must contribute to it". He praised SOS Village for its vital role in supporting vulnerable children and stressed the importance of education.

Addressing students, he urged them to make education their top priority, including technical skills, and to work hard towards realising their dreams.

Jahanzeb Awan also mentioned that the divisional administration was committed to supporting institutions like SOS Village and would assist children in securing employment for them once they complete their education. He called upon philanthropists to come forward and sponsor such institutions.

Director of SOS Village Kishwar Durrani informed the commissioner that currently, 150 children were being cared for at the facility, and all necessary resources for their education and upbringing were being provided.

