Open Menu

Commissioner Visits South District Areas, Reviews Sanitation Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner visits South district areas, reviews sanitation situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Saturday visited various areas of South District and reviewed the sanitation situation.

MD Solid Waste Management board Amitaz Ali Shah, KMC Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Municipal Commissioner Town Administration South Noor Hussain Jokhio and other officers briefed the Commissioner regarding cleanliness measures.

The MD Solid Waste Management Board said that a plan was made to remove the garbage pits from the city areas gradually.

The commissioner also inspected the poor condition of footpath medians and green belts of the I. I Chundrigar Road and various other pathways.

Hassan Naqvi directed the Municipal Commissioner KMC to take steps along with the Town Municipal Administration to repair the footpath on I. I Chundrigar road.

He directed that the municipal administration should provide pure stone to the Town Administration for repairing the footpath adjacent to I. I Chundrigar Road.

The Commissioner directed the Municipal Commissioner and the Town Administration to repair the broken Paver stone on I. I Chundrigar Road and arrangements be made for their maintenance.

He also directed the town administration South to take care of green belts and medians on various highways.

Related Topics

Poor Road From

Recent Stories

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

15 minutes ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

1 hour ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

3 hours ago
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

17 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan