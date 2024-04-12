Commissioner visits South, East districts to assess performance of sanitation staff during Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the South and East districts on Friday to assess the cleanliness situation and the performance of the relevant staff deployed for Eid holidays in different locations.

During his visit, the Commissioner expressed concern over the absence of staff and substandard cleanliness situation in some areas of the South district.

While taking notice, the commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to closely monitor the situation, besides emphasizing the pivotal role of administrative departments for taking initiatives for improvement in the city.

To bolster accountability, Hassan Naqvi empowered the officers with access to the Solid Waste Management board portal to facilitate real-time monitoring of staff attendance and performance.

Stressing the imperative for proactive engagement, he urged the DCs to uphold their responsibilities in driving positive change.

Accompanied by MD Solid Waste Imtiaz Ali Shah, Syed Hassan Naqvi, received a briefing on the sanitation infrastructure. Besides others, DC South Altaf Sario and DC East Altaf Sheikh, were also present during the inspection.

Acknowledging the challenges during Eid holidays, Hassan Naqvi underscored the urgency of maintaining sanitation efforts, particularly in densely populated areas.

Consequently, a cleaning crew comprising 1200 kahkroobs was deployed in the South District. However, dissatisfaction arose due to absenteeism, prompting Naqvi to issue immediate directives for their attendance.

Following the Commissioner's intervention, 511 absentee sweepers were summoned to fulfill their duties.

To ensuing cleanup efforts, he saw 856 khakroobs actively participating in sanitation activities, resulting in the collection of 750 tons of garbage from various sites in the South district.

Venturing into the heart of affected areas, including Empress Market, Garden, Soldier Bazar, and Lee Market, Naqvi personally inspected the garbage collection process. Emphasizing the importance of daily waste removal, he stressed the necessity of transporting garbage to designated landfill sites via the GTS.

Looking ahead, the Commissioner pledged to conduct comprehensive visits to all GTS and landfill sites across the city, underlining his commitment to implementing necessary improvements. He reiterated the urgent need for revitalizing Karachi's sanitation system to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents.