Commissioner Visits Special Education And Rehabilitation Centers
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi visited four government special education and rehabilitation centres in GOR colony Hyderabad.
According to a press release, during his visit, the Commissioner interacted warmly with special children and met with the staff, appreciating their dedication and efforts in nurturing and educating children with special needs. He emphasized the importance of providing inclusive learning opportunities and ensuring that these children were empowered to live with dignity and confidence.
The Commissioner assured the staff that the administration stands committed to supporting such institutions and would extend all possible cooperation for the betterment of facilities. He remarked, “Special children are our collective responsibility, and by empowering them we can create a more compassionate and inclusive society.”
The visit concluded with encouragement for the teachers and staff to continue their service with dedication and passion.
