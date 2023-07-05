Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Special Education Rehabilitation Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner visits Special Education Rehabilitation complex

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by board Secretary Riazuddin Sanjrani visited Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Commissioner said that the objective of visiting the complex was to allocate a building on the directives of Sindh Government for the setup of an autism center for the treatment of special children not mentally developing.

He said that special children are a part of our society and their education and better training are our collective responsibility so that they could become useful citizens.

The Commissioner said that for this purpose the Department of Special Education of Sindh Government and each member of the society have to play their due role. Later, the Commissioner chaired a meeting at the Special Education Complex regarding the resolution of issues of Special Education and Rehabilitation Center Nawabshah, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Centers.

The meeting was attended by Regional Director Special Education Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Murtaza Channar, Principals, Vice Principals, and Deputy Directors of all Special Education Centers of the division.

On the occasion, Commissioner said that instructions are issued to the district administration concerned to resolve the issues of Special Education Centers.

Regional Director Ghulam Murtaza Channar informed Commissioner about the problems of children getting education and training at the Special Education and Rehabilitation Center. Later Commissioner visited the Teachers' Training Institute PITE where Director General PITE Nasrat Kalhoro briefed the Commissioner about training of teachers at the institute.

