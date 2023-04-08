Close
Commissioner Visits SSC Exam Centers To Review Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Islamia High school No 4 and Islamia Higher Secondary School No 1, centers of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination and reviewed the arrangements made by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and examination holding process.

The Commissioner also checked the attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and seating plan.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective.

He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

The Commissioner informed that sealed question paper envelopes are opened in front of CCTV cameras.

"Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," he said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the examination process.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts were monitoring all the examination centres on daily basis, he informed.

Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the Commissioner added.

