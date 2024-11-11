Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Sundus Foundation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the Sundus Foundation where he met children under treatment and also reviewed facilities for patients in various departments.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the foundation to serve humanity and said that the work of the foundation for society was praiseworthy which is a ray of hope for deserving patients.

He said that he would provide all possible support to the organisation so that health facilities could be provided to thalassemia and hemophilia patients.

Medical Director Dr. Shahid Majeed briefed the commissioner about facilities provided by the Sundus Foundation and said that children suffering from thalassemia and other blood diseases were being treated free of cost . He said that thalassemia can be prevented from progressing through tests before marriage.

