Commissioner visits super store, checks quality, prices of edible items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Friday visited a super store at Jhang road and checked stock, quality and prices of edible items at government counter.

She inquired from the buyers on the spot about availability of consumer items at the counter. She also checked the weight of different commodities including packets of pulses, flour and sugar.

She directed the district administration that government counters should remain functional at all mega stores.

Meanwhile, the commissioner presided over a high-level meeting in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan held here.

She directed for completing all arrangements and displaying steamers, banners for the awareness of the public about Jashn-e-Baharan.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Anan Qamar briefing the meeting said that Jashn-e-Baharan would be celebrated at Bagh-e-Jinnah from February 17-20. Flower show, Jhoomer party, stalls, handicrafts points, and stalls of history and culture, book fair, food stalls, Gurr mela and other colorful programmes will be part of the event.

He said that police band, civil defense march past, puppet show, would be held in Crescent ground while circus, cricket match, camel show, girls volleyball match, mehfil-e-Mushaira, qawali night, paintings, kabaddi match, musical night and fireworks would also be held.