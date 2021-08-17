Commissioner visits Supreme Command Post, reviews security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday visited supreme command post and reviewed security steps being taken for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He was accompanied by CCPO Ahsan Abbas, Commandant 102 Brigadier Mudassar, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood and other officials concerned.

On the occasion, the commissioner was briefed about the security measures taken to ensure safety of mourners. He also visited various Imambargahs situated inside the city and inspected security measures.

Talking to media, he praised the efforts and coordination of clerics, civil society and traders to maintain peace during Muharam. He also met with police personnel and encouraged them to remain vigilant during Muharram.