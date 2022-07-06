Commissioner visits Sutlej river, canals to monitor flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Sutlej River, Panjnad Headworks, Ahmadpur East Canal, Left and Right Marginal, and other adjoining flood banks to review the flood situation here today.

He reviewed the measures taken to deal with the monsoon rains and possible floods.

SDO Panjnad Headworks Khalid Mehmood, Executive Engineer Irrigation Panjnad Headworks Kashif Ali Khan, and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

According to the current situation, there were no flood threats and the overall situation was satisfactory.

Commissioner said that the capacity of Panjnad Headworks had been increased from 700,000 cusecs to 865,000 cusecs. He directed the Irrigation Department to monitor banks and beds of rivers and to deal with possible flood situations.