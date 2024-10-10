Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Sweet Home Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner visits sweet home Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, visited Pakistan Sweet Home, run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in Nawabshah today and met with the children.

Hyder said that serving distressed humanity is an act of kindness and a collective responsibility, praising Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for supporting orphaned and destitute children. He assured full support from the divisional and district administration.

Addressing philanthropists, he urged cooperation with Pakistan Sweet Home and similar welfare organizations to provide basic facilities to orphaned and destitute children, ensuring equal rights in society.

During the visit, he asked the children general knowledge questions and rewarded those who answered correctly with cash prizes.

Deputy Director Bait-ul-Mal, Shehzad Ali Jiskani, briefed commissioner that the Sweet Home admits children aged 4-6 years, currently housing 100 children who receive free food, shelter, medicine, education, and other essential facilities. He added that the children are enrolled in renowned educational institutions across the country. APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Nawabshah From Housing

Recent Stories

PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

28 minutes ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

2 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

4 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

5 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

6 hours ago
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

6 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

22 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan