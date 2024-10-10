Commissioner visits sweet home Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, visited Pakistan Sweet Home, run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in Nawabshah today and met with the children.

Hyder said that serving distressed humanity is an act of kindness and a collective responsibility, praising Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for supporting orphaned and destitute children. He assured full support from the divisional and district administration.

Addressing philanthropists, he urged cooperation with Pakistan Sweet Home and similar welfare organizations to provide basic facilities to orphaned and destitute children, ensuring equal rights in society.

During the visit, he asked the children general knowledge questions and rewarded those who answered correctly with cash prizes.

Deputy Director Bait-ul-Mal, Shehzad Ali Jiskani, briefed commissioner that the Sweet Home admits children aged 4-6 years, currently housing 100 children who receive free food, shelter, medicine, education, and other essential facilities. He added that the children are enrolled in renowned educational institutions across the country.