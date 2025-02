Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro paid a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro paid a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand.

During visit Commissioner inspected the medical facilities for patients and cleanliness of the hospital.

Commissioner also checked the record of the polio teams regarding the ongoing polio campaign.

Commissioner said that health department would be recommended for departmental action against MS of the hospital.

Commissioner instructed Assistant Commissioner Sakrand to visit the hospital on daily basis and submit a report of his findings.

Commissioner vowed that providing of better medical facilities to the people is the first priority of government and any type of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

