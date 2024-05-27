Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Tandoors For Availability Of Roti At Rs 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner visits tandoors for availability of Roti at Rs 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited various tandoors and hotels to ensure availability of 100 gram Roti at new rate of Rs.13.

The commissioner went to Jhal Chowk, Satiana Road and other areas and checked rate list displayed at conspicuous places at the tandoors and hotels.

She directed the district administration and price control magistrates to take strict action against the profiteers who are reluctant to sell Roti at government fixed price of Rs.

13.

She said that the Punjab government under strict direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is sincere to implement new rate of Roti and in this connection, profiteering and overcharging would not be tolerated at any cost.

She also appealed to people to lodge their complaints through Qeemat App or helpline 08000-2345 if they found sale of 100 grams Roti at excessive price than its fixed rate of Rs.13.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present during this visit.

