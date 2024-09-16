Open Menu

Commissioner Visits TB Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan inspected the under construction

TB hospital here on Monday.

He visited different wards and reviewed the pace of work at upper storey

building.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the standard of building material.

He directed the officers of building department to survey from the third

party aimed to ensure transparency.

The Commissioner also held meeting of the officials of building, hospital

and Public health engineering department pertaining the construction work

of the hospital.

Briefing the Commissioner, the administration of hospital said that

with the cost of Rs 1800 million Govt TB Hospital was going to restore

into its old shape that of 1979.

The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to complete the pilot

project within a stimulated time and no negligence would be tolerated

in this regard.

