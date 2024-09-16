Commissioner Visits TB Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan inspected the under construction
TB hospital here on Monday.
He visited different wards and reviewed the pace of work at upper storey
building.
He expressed dissatisfaction over the standard of building material.
He directed the officers of building department to survey from the third
party aimed to ensure transparency.
The Commissioner also held meeting of the officials of building, hospital
and Public health engineering department pertaining the construction work
of the hospital.
Briefing the Commissioner, the administration of hospital said that
with the cost of Rs 1800 million Govt TB Hospital was going to restore
into its old shape that of 1979.
The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to complete the pilot
project within a stimulated time and no negligence would be tolerated
in this regard.
