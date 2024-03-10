Commissioner visits tehsils to review 'Clean Punjab' campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited Bhalwal and Kot Momin tehsils on Sunday to assess implementation on the 'Clean Punjab' campaign and 'Negehban Ramazan' package here.

He checked the ongoing activities under the 'Clean Punjab' campaign in Chak No 113 and 114 of Bhalwal. Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz accompanied the commissioner.

The commissioner visited different areas and briefed the locals on issues such as waste collection, lifting, and cleanliness of drains and sewer lines. He issued instructions to officers present to address complaints promptly.

The commissioner emphasised prioritising the zero waste initiative across all districts under the 'Clean Punjab' campaign.

He said: "Municipal authorities were actively engaged in cleaning heaps of garbage from streets, markets, and public places. Likewise, efforts are underway to clean up debris and garbage alongside dividers. Immediate action is being taken to address public complaints and citizens' feedback was being actively sought.

"

He instructed officers to ensure that there was no compromise in achieving the objectives of the 'Clean Punjab' campaign. He also visited the Lalyani area of Bhalwal and reviewed distribution of the Ramadan package. He met with local dignitaries and briefed them on transportation of the package to the doorsteps of the needy. He directed officials to ensure that the relief hampers were delivered to every eligible household instead of asking them to collect it from designated places. The commissioner emphasised maintaining dignity of beneficiaries during distribution of relief hampers. Stressing the need to expedite distribution process, he urged that all operations should be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

Furthermore, the commissioner inspected the Assistant Commissioner Complex, under-construction in Kot Momin and instructed to complete the building within 10 days. He also examined the disposal site for sewerage issues in Kot Momin city, aiming to resolve them effectively.