Commissioner Visits Tehsils To Review 'Clean Punjab' Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited Bhalwal and Kot Momin tehsils on Sunday to assess implementation on the 'Clean Punjab' campaign and 'Negehban Ramazan' package here.
He checked the ongoing activities under the 'Clean Punjab' campaign in Chak No 113 and 114 of Bhalwal. Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz accompanied the commissioner.
The commissioner visited different areas and briefed the locals on issues such as waste collection, lifting, and cleanliness of drains and sewer lines. He issued instructions to officers present to address complaints promptly.
The commissioner emphasised prioritising the zero waste initiative across all districts under the 'Clean Punjab' campaign.
He said: "Municipal authorities were actively engaged in cleaning heaps of garbage from streets, markets, and public places. Likewise, efforts are underway to clean up debris and garbage alongside dividers. Immediate action is being taken to address public complaints and citizens' feedback was being actively sought.
"
He instructed officers to ensure that there was no compromise in achieving the objectives of the 'Clean Punjab' campaign. He also visited the Lalyani area of Bhalwal and reviewed distribution of the Ramadan package. He met with local dignitaries and briefed them on transportation of the package to the doorsteps of the needy. He directed officials to ensure that the relief hampers were delivered to every eligible household instead of asking them to collect it from designated places. The commissioner emphasised maintaining dignity of beneficiaries during distribution of relief hampers. Stressing the need to expedite distribution process, he urged that all operations should be completed within the stipulated time-frame.
Furthermore, the commissioner inspected the Assistant Commissioner Complex, under-construction in Kot Momin and instructed to complete the building within 10 days. He also examined the disposal site for sewerage issues in Kot Momin city, aiming to resolve them effectively.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blood donation camp at Police Lines9 minutes ago
-
Abid Qadri elected POA president9 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts mock exercise to deal with emergency situations19 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Centre for Public Safety Model Town19 minutes ago
-
Relief hampers distributed among 16,268 families29 minutes ago
-
Hamza takes measures to ensure maximum facilities to masses29 minutes ago
-
President of Iran felicitates President Zardari29 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala commissioner visits Daska, Sambrial29 minutes ago
-
Measures taken for early cotton cultivation39 minutes ago
-
Kite-flying: Minor boy falls to death from rooftop39 minutes ago
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted49 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan49 minutes ago