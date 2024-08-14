Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Thelesemia Center

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Malik Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan visited the Thalassemia Center established at Hilal-e-Ehmar Hospital,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,He reviewed the arrangements for blood transfusion to children and appreciated the cooperation of philanthropists and conducted a detailed inspection of various departments including the lab.

More facilities will be ensured at the center with the management of Thalassemia and the citizens,Commissioner added.

The commissioner mingled with the children and cut the Independence day cake with them.Earlier,the Commissioner visited the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Office and unfurled the flag and also planted a sapling.

He congratulated businessmen and civil society on Independence day.

On this occasion, President Sajid Hussain Tarar said that Sargodha Chamber of Commerce was one of the five best chambers of Pakistan.Businessmen and management work together like a bridge for the welfare of the citizens.The chamber office has service center,land record,NADRA and excise facilities while steps are being taken to set up passport counters. A large number of businessmen including ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin and ADCG Umar Farooq were present on this occasion.

