Commissioner Visits Thelesemia Center
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Malik Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan visited the Thalassemia Center established at Hilal-e-Ehmar Hospital,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,He reviewed the arrangements for blood transfusion to children and appreciated the cooperation of philanthropists and conducted a detailed inspection of various departments including the lab.
More facilities will be ensured at the center with the management of Thalassemia and the citizens,Commissioner added.
The commissioner mingled with the children and cut the Independence day cake with them.Earlier,the Commissioner visited the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Office and unfurled the flag and also planted a sapling.
He congratulated businessmen and civil society on Independence day.
On this occasion, President Sajid Hussain Tarar said that Sargodha Chamber of Commerce was one of the five best chambers of Pakistan.Businessmen and management work together like a bridge for the welfare of the citizens.The chamber office has service center,land record,NADRA and excise facilities while steps are being taken to set up passport counters. A large number of businessmen including ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin and ADCG Umar Farooq were present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago