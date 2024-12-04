Commissioner visits THQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib khan Awan paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) hospital, Bhagtanwala, on Wednesday to inspect facilities.

He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency, Laboratory, Operation Theatre and OPD. Jahanzaib interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities. The commissioner directed the hospital’s management to deal with all kinds of emergencies for twenty-four hours.

He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and ordered to improve the sanitation arrangements. He said that provision of the best healthcare facilities to residents was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it. The commissioner said that provision of medicines along treatment facilities must be ensured for locals and at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim and other officials concerned were also present.