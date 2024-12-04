Open Menu

Commissioner Visits THQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner visits THQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib khan Awan paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) hospital, Bhagtanwala, on Wednesday to inspect facilities.

He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency, Laboratory, Operation Theatre and OPD. Jahanzaib interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities. The commissioner directed the hospital’s management to deal with all kinds of emergencies for twenty-four hours.

He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and ordered to improve the sanitation arrangements. He said that provision of the best healthcare facilities to residents was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it. The commissioner said that provision of medicines along treatment facilities must be ensured for locals and at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim and other officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Visit Sargodha All Government Best

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

1 hour ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

8 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

16 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

16 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

16 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

16 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan