Commissioner visits THQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan paid a surprise visit to THQ hospital, tehsil Jaranwala, on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir accompanied her. The commissioner checked the records of issuance of slips to patients and expressed displeasure over the delay in issuing slips.

The commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors and staff in the emergency and other wards.

She inquired about the availability of medicines from the patients and doctors’ behavior with them.

The commissioner said there is a zero tolerance policy for negligence in service delivery in government hospitals.

Complaints about non-availability of medicines will be dealt with strictly, she said and directed to utilize all available resources for the improvement of the hospital.