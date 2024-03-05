Commissioner visits THQ hospital Murree to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities.

He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency ,Laboratory, Operation Theatre and OPD.

Khattak interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities.

The commissioner directed the hospital’s management to deal with all kinds of emergencies during snowfall season.

Aamir also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements and said that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that provision of best health care facilities to the residents was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

The commissioner said that provision of medicines along treatment facilities must be ensured for locals and tourists at the hospital.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zahir Abbas Sherazi , and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.