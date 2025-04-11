Open Menu

Commissioner Visits THQ Hospital Shahpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzab Awan visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Shahpur on Friday.

He reviewed medical facilities and medicines being provided to patients under treatment and hospital’s management services and performance.

During his visit, the commissioner inspected various sections of the hospital and met patients and their attendees and inquired about health services and issued orders on-the-spot for further improvement to the administration of the hospital.

Jahanzab Awan checked staff attendance, patient’s record, cleanliness, medicine availability and its stock. He said: "We are committed to providing the best health facilities to citizens, and the purpose of his visit was to make sure that the district administration provides standard health facilities and ensure the best treatment and take care of patients as per government directives."

