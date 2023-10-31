Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block , NICVD

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh, on Tuesday, paid a visit of the Trauma centre, Causality Block of CMC Hospital and NICVD to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh, on Tuesday, paid a visit of the Trauma centre, Causality Block of CMC Hospital and NICVD to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, Commissioner Larkana inquired the patients about their condition and also took information about the treatment and care in the hospital and the medicines given to them.

He directed the Medical superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in the Hospitals. Commissioner Larkana also directed the Hospital administration to ensure cleanliness inside and outside the hospitals and to ensure the supply of free medicines to the patients and the availability of doctors, para-medics and other staff and to ensure that in the hospital patients should be taken care of without any discrimination and best treatment should be provided to them so that they do not have to face any kind of suffering.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He inspected the various male, female wards, library, and seminar hall, store, Operation Theaters and other sections of the Hospitals. Senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.