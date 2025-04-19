Commissioner visits Uch Sharif to inspect restoration of ancient shrines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to preserve the historical and spiritual heritage of South Punjab, under which the renovation and restoration of centuries-old shrines in Uch Sharif is progressing rapidly.

She stated this during a visit to Tehsil Uch Sharif while inspecting the ongoing development projects at the shrine of Syed Jalaluddin Surkh Posh Bukhari and other shrines. The Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects, which stated that the total estimated cost of these projects is over Rs 630 million. These projects include the restoration of shrines, construction and repair of adjacent mosques, provision of modern facilities for pilgrims, and tourism development initiatives.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen was informed that special facilities for pilgrims are being provided at a cost of Rs 95 million, including a magnificent entrance gate, a spacious parking area, ablution facilities, restrooms, and provision of clean drinking water.

In addition, tiles will be installed on the road connecting 9 shrines, and a craft bazaar will also be constructed to provide employment opportunities to local artisans.

She clarified that complete repair and renovation of the shrines of Hazrat Jalaluddin Surkh Posh Bukhari, Hazrat Makhdoom Jahaniyan Jahan Gasht, Bibi Jawindi, Hazrat Bahawal Haleem, and other shrines will be carried out, which will not only promote spiritual tourism but also become an attractive destination for domestic and foreign pilgrims.

The Commissioner emphasized the quality and timely completion of the projects, saying that all departments should work in mutual coordination and every scheme should be checked on a daily basis. She clarified that no kind of laxity or substandard performance would be tolerated, while effective utilization of development funds would be ensured. She said that these projects are not only an important step towards preserving the historical heritage of the region but will also prove to be a milestone for tourism, economy, and local development in South Punjab.