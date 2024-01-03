Open Menu

Commissioner Visits UCs To Ensure Cleanliness Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta on Wednesday visited different Union Councils of the city to inspect and ensure cleanliness arrangements.

According to Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner visited Millat Colony, UC-42, Dhoke Khaba, UC-43, Dhoke Farman Ali, UC-44 and reviewed the performance of sanitation staffers working in different locations to make the city clean and neat.

The Commissioner said that Rawalpindi would soon become a zero-waste and smog free area.

The Commissioner also talked to the Officials of UCs, local residents and sought their opinion for cleanliness situation.

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

RWMC was actively working in different areas to provide a clean environment to citizens regardless of climate change and other constraints, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, “We are committed to make Rawalpindi a zero-waste and smog-free city.” He directed the officers to make all-out efforts for road washing, manual sweeping and waste lifting regularly which would also help eliminate smog in the area. He warned that no one would be allowed to burn garbage in waste containers and other places. The Commissioner said, “Our efforts are to raise awareness among the local residents during the visits that by keeping their environment clean they could promote a healthy environment.” He also appreciated role of hard workers of RWMC engaged in street cleanliness work.

