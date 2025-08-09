Commissioner Visits Under-construction Agriculture Mall
Published August 09, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan on Saturday made a surprise visit to the under-construction Model Agriculture Mall to review the progress on the project.
During the visit, officials briefed the commissioner, stating that the mall is expected to be fully functional within 45 days.
The GP-I would manage the facility, which is designed to be a one-stop-shop for farmers, offering a wide range of agricultural services under a single roof.
Farmers would have access to agricultural inputs, loan facilities, modern farm machinery, tractors, and drone spraying services.
The Model Agriculture Farm would also provide state-of-the-art machinery on rent to promote mechanized farming, which is expected to increase crop yields and reduce production costs.
This project aims to free farmers from dependency on middlemen and the hassle of visiting multiple locations for their needs.
Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran were also present during the Commissioner's visit.
