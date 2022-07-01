UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Under Construction Bahawalpur Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Commissioner visits under construction Bahawalpur Arts Council

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday visited the under construction site of Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday visited the under construction site of Arts Council.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a state-of-the-art building of the Bahawalpur Arts Council would be constructed at a cost of Rs.

397 million.

He added that the construction of the arts council would promote cultural and literary events in the city.

The commissioner directed that the construction of arts council should be completed timely and all resources should be utilized in this regard.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur SITE All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

FPCCI supports transformation into riba-free econo ..

FPCCI supports transformation into riba-free economy

52 minutes ago
 Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

52 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from ..

Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from old woman

53 minutes ago
 21 new cases of corona reported in KP

21 new cases of corona reported in KP

53 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing his father

Man arrested for killing his father

53 minutes ago
 Five held for possessing illegal arms

Five held for possessing illegal arms

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.