Commissioner visits under construction Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday visited the under construction site of Arts Council.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a state-of-the-art building of the Bahawalpur Arts Council would be constructed at a cost of Rs.

397 million.

He added that the construction of the arts council would promote cultural and literary events in the city.

The commissioner directed that the construction of arts council should be completed timely and all resources should be utilized in this regard.