Commissioner Visits Under Construction Building Of SBBU

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon paid a visit to under construction building of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand on Friday

Commissioner said that the economy of Pakistan is based on industry, agriculture and livestock. He also said that the dependence of the majority of the population especially the rural people is on agriculture and cattle rearing. Commissioner said that with the establishment of a Veterinary University, the cattle owners in Sindh would get the latest scientific information.

Commissioner hoped that expert doctors of the university would play an important role in multiplying the quantity of milk and meat from domestic cattle and also safeguarding them from different diseases.

Briefing the Commissioner, Registrar SBA University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Muhammad Khan Bhangwar said that the construction work of the Veterinary University building is at its final stage and would be completed by June 2023 at a cost of Rs 1178 million.

Commissioner later visited Anti Snake Venom Laboratory Sakrand and directed that this lab meant for preparing anti-snake and dog bite vaccines shall be immediately made functional in order to save precious human lives adding that all possible cooperation would be accorded by the district administration in this regard. On the occasion, laboratory in-charge Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari informed Commissioner that this lab is Asia's first Ant Snake Venom Lab, which after hectic efforts of Project Director Dr Nazar Ahmed Kalhoro was handed over to Department of Livestock some months back. He said that efforts on way to make the lab functional at the earliest to start the preparation of Anti Snake Venom. Senior Veterinary Officer Daur Dr Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

