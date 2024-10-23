Commissioner Visits Under-construction Hospital In Bahawalnagar
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner Nadir Chatha reviewed the ongoing construction project of the Mother and Child Hospital in Bahawalnagar district on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahoor Hussain, and other officials from relevant departments were also present.
The commissioner visited various sections of the project and assessed the construction work. He stated that the state-of-the-art hospital project would bring revolutionary changes and unparalleled progress in the field of healthcare concerning maternal and child health in Bahawalnagar district.
Earlier, the commissioner reviewed the construction project of the Circuit House in Bahawalnagar and received a detailed briefing about the development project.
