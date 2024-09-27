Commissioner Visits Under-construction Library
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Friday inspected the American-style Little Public library being built as a pilot project by PHA at the Botanical Garden.
On the occasion, it was informed that the PHA was continuing the series of emergency measures with reference to the Little Library project.
Under the project, American-style little libraries will be set up in all major parks and books, based on the guiding principles of living in the world, including Islamic, national, social and social topics, would be placed in these libraries.
The commissioner said that in this age of computers and internet, the new generation had no habit of reading books, which was nothing less than a momentary thought.
He urged people to behave as responsible citizen and keep good care of books.
He directed the PHA officials to speed up the work on the project.
