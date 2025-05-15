Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Under-construction Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner visits under-construction Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha,Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday visited the under-construction Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to review the ongoing construction and development activities.

During the briefing, the Commissioner was informed that 100% of the work on the outpatient department (OPD) was completed, while 73% of the indoor department construction was also finalized.

He directed the officials concerned to make sure both the quality and pace of the work so that the project could be completed on time and medical services could be provided to the public at the earliest.

He further emphasized the immediate initiation of horticulture work and the development of green areas to enhance the hospital's appearance through plantation and landscaping.

The Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan said that the Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology was a mega project that would offer modern and quality cardiac treatment not only to the residents of Sargodha but also to patients from surrounding districts.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the timely and high-standard completion of this public welfare project so that the institute may soon begin serving patients efficiently.

On the occasion, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and officers from relevant departments were also present.

