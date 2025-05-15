Commissioner Visits Under-construction Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha,Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday visited the under-construction Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to review the ongoing construction and development activities.
During the briefing, the Commissioner was informed that 100% of the work on the outpatient department (OPD) was completed, while 73% of the indoor department construction was also finalized.
He directed the officials concerned to make sure both the quality and pace of the work so that the project could be completed on time and medical services could be provided to the public at the earliest.
He further emphasized the immediate initiation of horticulture work and the development of green areas to enhance the hospital's appearance through plantation and landscaping.
The Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan said that the Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology was a mega project that would offer modern and quality cardiac treatment not only to the residents of Sargodha but also to patients from surrounding districts.
He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the timely and high-standard completion of this public welfare project so that the institute may soon begin serving patients efficiently.
On the occasion, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and officers from relevant departments were also present.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports10 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos10 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital20 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods40 minutes ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration1 hour ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony1 hour ago
-
Three killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City2 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts3 hours ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago