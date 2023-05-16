UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Under Construction Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Commissioner visits under construction projects

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa is actively following the timely completion of public centric project in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa is actively following the timely completion of public centric project in the provincial capital.

He paid surprise visits to Lahore bridge expansion project and Samanabad underpass and was briefed by chief engineer LDA, contractors and project directors about the pace of on going development work.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Lahore reviewed the construction work according to the daily scheduled targets. He said that the deadline for the completion of the Lahore Bridge Expansion Project is 31st May. The important work of the pillars of Lahore Bridge Extension Project is almost complete. There is no room for any delay. He said that PHA should start horticulture work on Lahore Bridge in the last week of May.

The Commissioner Lahore said that the Samanabad underpass will be opened for traffic by May 30. He directed that the underpass should be completed as soon as possible and the roads on all four sides should also be completed. He also asked for the schedule for the construction of slip roads along the Samanabad underpass and said that the work is being completed in day and night shifts by deploying monitors on every shift at the Samanabad underpass.

The work on the development projects is going on according to the daily construction targets. Samanabad underpass should be completed on the deadline, Commissioner directed. He emphasized that all the administrative departments should continue working in coordinated manner for early completion of the projects.

Related Topics

Lahore Traffic Muhammad Ali May All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Age ..

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Agenda - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian Nati ..

US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian National Mikhail Matveev - Treasur ..

5 minutes ago
 Ma&#039;an receives an AED50 million contribution ..

Ma&#039;an receives an AED50 million contribution from Mubadala Investment Compa ..

9 minutes ago
 Talha inaugurates private bank's booth for conveni ..

Talha inaugurates private bank's booth for convenience of pilgrims

4 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 second ago
 HEC trains 30 female academic leaders from Balochi ..

HEC trains 30 female academic leaders from Balochistan

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.