Commissioner visits under-construction Sports Gymnasium in Cheema Town

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inspected the under-construction project of the sports Gymnasium near Cheema Town.

Deputy Director Development Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Project Director Inam Cheema, and Tehsil Sports Officer Asim Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

It was briefed to the Commissioner that an amount of Rs 17.178 million has been spent on the gymnasium project, while additional funds of Rs 10 million would be required for its completion.

A state-of-the-art gymnasium, two squash courts, a lawn tennis court, and a variety of indoor games would be available at the facility where healthy activities would be encouraged.

The commissioner informed funds would be provided for the completion of this project.