UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Under-construction Sports Gymnasium In Cheema Town

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Commissioner visits under-construction Sports Gymnasium in Cheema Town

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inspected the under-construction project of the Sports Gymnasium near Cheema Town

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inspected the under-construction project of the sports Gymnasium near Cheema Town.

Deputy Director Development Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Project Director Inam Cheema, and Tehsil Sports Officer Asim Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

It was briefed to the Commissioner that an amount of Rs 17.178 million has been spent on the gymnasium project, while additional funds of Rs 10 million would be required for its completion.

A state-of-the-art gymnasium, two squash courts, a lawn tennis court, and a variety of indoor games would be available at the facility where healthy activities would be encouraged.

The commissioner informed funds would be provided for the completion of this project.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Sports Bahawalpur Million Court

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

3 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

1 minute ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

1 minute ago
 SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesd ..

SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation e ..

Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation earmarked for Dubai Expo

1 minute ago
 Encroachments removal impossible without traders' ..

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.