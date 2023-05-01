UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Under Construction Sports Complexes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Commissioner visits under construction sports complexes

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday visited various under construction sports complexes in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday visited various under construction sports complexes in the city.

He visited Sabzazar Sports Complex consisting of 35 Kanals and Tajpura Sports Complex consisting of 8 Kanals.

Additional DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA and concerned project directors gave a briefing to the Commissioner.

The commissioner said that these were the best and most modern sports complexes in Lahore for men and women.

He said that the under construction sports complexes were being opened in phases soon. In the first phase, two to three sports complexes would be opened.

