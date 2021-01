Commissioner visits university site in Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah visited the proposed site for the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies in Sambrial on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the establishment of a modern engineering university during his recent visit to Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed, educationist Dr Mujahid, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Salman Akbar and others were also present.

