Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited utility stores of Sakrand and NawabShah and checked prices of daily use commodities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited utility stores of Sakrand and NawabShah and checked prices of daily use commodities.

On the occasion Commissioner directed management of Utility stores to provide essential items to people under Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package including flour, Sugar, Rice and other items.

He further directed to provide essential items to citizens according to their requirement so that they could take sigh of relief.

Commissioner appealed people to get benefit from Ramzan Relief package by purchasing daily use items on subsidized rates.

Incharge Utility stores apprised Commissioner that 10 kg wheat flour bag was being sold at Rs.648 and Sugar was available at Rs. 109 per kg while other items were being also sold on cheap prices.

APP/nsm