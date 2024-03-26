Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Utility Stores Of Sakrand, Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Nawabshah

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited utility stores of Sakrand and NawabShah and checked prices of daily use commodities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited utility stores of Sakrand and NawabShah and checked prices of daily use commodities.

On the occasion Commissioner directed management of Utility stores to provide essential items to people under Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package including flour, Sugar, Rice and other items.

He further directed to provide essential items to citizens according to their requirement so that they could take sigh of relief.

Commissioner appealed people to get benefit from Ramzan Relief package by purchasing daily use items on subsidized rates.

Incharge Utility stores apprised Commissioner that 10 kg wheat flour bag was being sold at Rs.648 and Sugar was available at Rs. 109 per kg while other items were being also sold on cheap prices.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Sakrand From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transp ..

CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..

2 minutes ago
 Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

2 minutes ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

3 minutes ago
 Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive ..

Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus

2 minutes ago
 CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

2 minutes ago
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir S ..

India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah

2 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

2 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in se ..

Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years

2 minutes ago
 Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

15 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

9 minutes ago
 Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held o ..

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan