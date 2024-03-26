Commissioner Visits Utility Stores Of Sakrand, Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited utility stores of Sakrand and NawabShah and checked prices of daily use commodities
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder visited utility stores of Sakrand and NawabShah and checked prices of daily use commodities.
On the occasion Commissioner directed management of Utility stores to provide essential items to people under Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package including flour, Sugar, Rice and other items.
He further directed to provide essential items to citizens according to their requirement so that they could take sigh of relief.
Commissioner appealed people to get benefit from Ramzan Relief package by purchasing daily use items on subsidized rates.
Incharge Utility stores apprised Commissioner that 10 kg wheat flour bag was being sold at Rs.648 and Sugar was available at Rs. 109 per kg while other items were being also sold on cheap prices.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know
Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over first meeting with D&SJ ..2 minutes ago
-
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Schemes2 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus2 minutes ago
-
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM2 minutes ago
-
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah2 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families15 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March9 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in injured condition9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary education for orphans13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4th cabinet meeting7 minutes ago
-
ECP issues revised list for upcoming Senate elections7 minutes ago