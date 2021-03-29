Commissioner visits vaccination center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman visited COVID-19 vaccination Center LDA Gymnasium Minar-e-Pakistan and checked the trial day for vaccination of citizens.

He visited counters set up for registration, screening and vaccination and inspected the pre and post vaccination process. He also got feedback from vaccinated citizens and expressed his satisfaction over the efficient service of all officers, doctors and staff deputed there. He said that Monday was a trial day while formal inauguration would be done on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Commissioner, announcements from mosques are being made across the city regarding COVID SoP's and about administrative actions on violating government strict instructions by citizens.

He said that to wear face mask is mandatory for every citizen simply when he is out of his home. He made it clear all parks would follow the government instructions and no exception would be given to parks in private housing societies.

The commissioner said that all schools were closed completely and there was no exemption for any activity in schools. He said no school could call its administration or teacher to school till further instructions by the government.