UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Vaccination Center

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

Commissioner visits vaccination center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman visited COVID-19 vaccination Center LDA Gymnasium Minar-e-Pakistan and checked the trial day for vaccination of citizens.

He visited counters set up for registration, screening and vaccination and inspected the pre and post vaccination process. He also got feedback from vaccinated citizens and expressed his satisfaction over the efficient service of all officers, doctors and staff deputed there. He said that Monday was a trial day while formal inauguration would be done on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Commissioner, announcements from mosques are being made across the city regarding COVID SoP's and about administrative actions on violating government strict instructions by citizens.

He said that to wear face mask is mandatory for every citizen simply when he is out of his home. He made it clear all parks would follow the government instructions and no exception would be given to parks in private housing societies.

The commissioner said that all schools were closed completely and there was no exemption for any activity in schools. He said no school could call its administration or teacher to school till further instructions by the government.

Related Topics

Lahore Post All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

18 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

2 hours ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.