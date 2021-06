Commissioner visits vaccination center

Commissioner Saqib Manan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Corona Vaccination Center at Social Security Hospital Madina Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Manan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Corona Vaccination Center at Social Security Hospital Madina Town.

The commissioner reviewed facilities provided to people at the center and urged staffers to provide speedy services to people.

He appealed to people to get vaccination at the earliest to protect from the COVID-19.

On the occasion, MPA Firdous Rai also appreciated arrangements at the center.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Mumtaz Sheikh was also present.