Commissioner visits vandalized temple in Bhong, meets Hindu community

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal visited the Hindu temple that was vandalized by miscreants the other day in Bhong near here today.

He met the leaders of the Hindu community and assured them of taking the culprits to task. Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to violate the law. The criminals that were involved in the destruction of the temple would not be allowed to escape. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that it was our responsibility to protect the places of worship of minorities and this case would be resolved in any condition as soon as possible.

He ordered to increase the security of the temple and order restoration. He also constituted a high-level inquiry committee in the light of the report of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan.

The reconstruction and restoration of the temple has been started and a contingent of Rangers has also been allocated.

Case has been registered against the accused.

Further probe was underway.