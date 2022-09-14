UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Various Areas Of City To Inspect Sewerage System

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner visits various areas of city to inspect sewerage system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited Qasim Town and Riaz Colony Bahawalpur to review the problems of the sewerage system.

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, CCO Municipal Corporation Muhammad Asif, Executive Engineer Ansar Abbas, and other relevant officers accompanied him on the occasion.

The commissioner directed that measures should be taken for sewage problems and action should be taken on an emergency basis for drainage.

He also inspected the construction work of the road from Kanju Chowk to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

Executive Engineer Farrukh Mehmood briefed Commissioner about the construction works of the road and Commissioner directed that the projects under construction should be completed within a specific time.

He also visited Government Girls High School Canal Colony and said that steps will be taken to provide missing facilities including the construction of new classrooms in the school.

ACG Liaquat Ali Gilani and Chief Executive Officer Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

