Commissioner Visits Various Areas Of Daur, Review Drainage Of Rainwater

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, visited various areas and cities of Daur on Wednesday to review the drainage of rainwater

He also chaired a meeting at the Assistant Commissioner's office in Daur regarding rainwater drainage.

On this occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder directed the officers of the Town Committee Daur to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater, keeping in view the start of the rainy season.

He also ordered the activation of all machinery and ensuring the presence of staff so that citizens can be saved from inconvenience.

The Commissioner directed the XEN LBOD to establish checkpoints on the embankments of the canals and appoint staff for surveillance, as well as take immediate measures to strengthen the weak points of the canal embankments.

The Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner Daur to monitor all disposals, machinery, and rainwater drainage work.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, LBO, and Town Officer briefed the Commissioner on rainwater drainage.

