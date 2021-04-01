Commissioner visits various areas to inspect coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal visited various areas of Bahawalpur to inspect the situation of coronavirus SOPs.

He initiated the No Mask No Service campaign and urged people to wear masks and asked shopkeepers not to serve customers who enter the shop without masks.

Commissioner visited Farid Gate, Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Shahzadi, Giri Ganj Bazaar, Shikarpuri Gate, Saraiki Chowk, Model Town, Mahajir Colony, Circular Road and Shahdarah areas.

Commissioner also sealed one clinic and three restaurants on violation of coronavirus SOPs.