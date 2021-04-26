Commissioner visits various areas to inspect coronavirus SOPs

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal visited various parts of the city before Iftaar time to inspect the situation of coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal visited various parts of the city before Iftaar time to inspect the situation of coronavirus SOPs.

He visited markets, shops and pharmacies to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in true letter and spirit.

He talked to the motorcycle and car riders at Circular Road, Farid Gate and Milad Chowk and told them to wear masks in public places.

He said that all the shops and markets must be closed at 6 pm. He said that coronavirus SOPs were followed strictly in all three districts of Bahawalpur Division and strict action is taken against violators.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus is more lethal therefore extra preventive measures are needed.

He asked concerned officers to launch an awareness campaign to apprise people about the coronavirus SOPs.