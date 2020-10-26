UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Various Areas To Monitor Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Model Town-B and Model Town-C areas here on Monday to monitor the anti-polio drive.

He talked to the polio workers and asked them to follow COVID-19 SOPs during the performing of their duties.

He urged the parents to cooperate with polio teams in order to make the campaign successful.

He said that the drive was a national cause and must be completed with success as per national duty.

He said that no child must be left out.

