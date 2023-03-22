UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Various Areas To Review Distribution Process Of Free Flour

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner visits various areas to review distribution process of free flour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Ehtesham Anwar on Wednesday visited Chani Goth, Liaqatpur and Khanpur to review the distribution process of free flour being provided by the Punjab government.

He was accompanied by District food Controller Zulfiqar Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Almas Sabih Saqib, and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab.

Under the package, the best arrangements have been made for the supply of free flour to deserving families. He said that separate counters had been established for disabled persons.

He also reviewed the facilities provided to the people.

He visited various flour points in Liaquatpur along with Deputy Commissioner(DC) Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti. Assistant Commissioner(AC) Liaquatpur Sarmad Ali Abbas, AC Khanpur Bashir Ahmed Dogar, and AC General Muhammad Tayyab were also present.

Commissioner asked the people about the availability of flour. He also inspected the records of the supply and demand at all flour supply points.

"Free flour supply points have been established at 67 different places across the division including 27 in the Bahawalpur district, 25 in the Bahawalnagar district, and 16 in the Rahim Yar Khan district," he informed.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Liaquatpur Khanpur Shakeel All Best Flour

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

10 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

40 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.