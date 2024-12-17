Commissioner Visits Various Areas To Review Ongoing Polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Tuesday visited various transit points in the district to review the ongoing national polio campaign .
According to handout, he visited the transit point, Jarwari branch, UC Daulat Leghari and asked about the problems faced by the polio teams during the campaign and issued necessary instructions in that regard.
The commissioner also took a detailed review of the performance of the polio team in Village, Noor Muhammad Dal of UC Makhan Samo.
Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad, Mehwish Ijaz and Disease Surveillance Officer, WHO, Dr. Sher Muhammad were also accompanying the commissioner.
The nation wide anti-polio campaign is underway across the district since December 16 and a target has been set to vaccinate 348,463 children up too 5 years across the district during the drive.
Later, the Commissioner arrived Tehsil, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and reviewed the ongoing polio campaign in Dengan Bhurgari area, bus terminal and the main city.
On this occasion, he while addressing the polio teams, said "Polio drops should be administered to children in every vehicle and polio drive tasks should be considered a national duty so that we can create a bright future for our future generations and save them from permanent disability."
Assistant Commissioner, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Rehan Datho, Town Committee Chairman, Sadaqat Shah, Mukhtiarkar, Kot Ghulam Muhammad were also present on the occasion.
