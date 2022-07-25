Commissioner visits various areas to review situation after heavy rains

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited various areas of the city to review the situation after heavy rains today.

He visited the spot near the General Bus Stand and inspected the situation of the large crack and potholes in the road created after rains. The sewer water had also accumulated on the road. Commissioner Bahawalpur directed that the sewage line should be repaired immediately so that the citizens do not face any problems.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division later visited Veterinary Hospital Bahawalpur. He issued orders for immediate drainage of rainwater near the hospital. Commissioner Bahawalpur directed that the Municipal Corporation should take measures on an emergency basis for the drainage of rainwater.

Raja Jahangir Anwar also visited the slaughterhouse and inspected the damaged building of the slaughterhouse due to recent rain. He directed the concerned authorities to repair the slaughterhouse immediately.

He said that relief activities should not be neglected after rain. He appealed to the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during rains and stay away from electrical poles. Management and staff of the Municipal Corporation should be present for water drainage and all disposal stations should be kept functional. He said that everyday life should be restored by ensuring the removal of obstacles in the flow of water through relief activities. He said that citizens should take precautions while going out of their homes.