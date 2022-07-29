UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Various Areas To See Arrangements For Muharram Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday different areas and inspected Muharram procession routes and various Imam Bargahs of the city.

The areas include mohalla Aam Khas, Multani Gate, Machli Bazar, Phulonwala Chowk, Fateh Khan Bazar, Shahi Bazar, and Jubilee Hospital Road.

RPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, Chief Executive Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, and other concerned officers were present on occasion.

The commissioner said on this occasion that cleanliness in the city was being ensured.

He instructed to complete the maintenance and repair of Muharram procession routes, uninterrupted supply of electricity, traffic management plan on designated routes, and provision of fool-proof security, besides the best cleaning arrangements and other related matters on the proper time.

