Commissioner visits various fertilizers selling points to inspect sale at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the instructions of Punjab government were being strictly followed to ensure sale of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates and availability of fertilizers at designated selling points.

In this regard, he inspected the fertilizer sale points at various places including Noorpur Nauranga and Mubarakpur. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, and Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Muhammad Qasim Mehboob Janjua.

Commissioner Bahawalpur also listened to the problems of the farmers at various selling points and issued instructions to the concerned departments to ensure the supply of fertilizers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar said that effective measures were being taken throughout the division to ensure supply of fertilizers to the farmers and also to take action against the hoarders. He said that Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates of the concerned tehsils should remain active in the field to ensure the availability fertilizers. He also directed to compile a record of sale of fertilizers at selling points and warned that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.