UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Various Fertilizers Selling Points To Inspect Sale At Fixed Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner visits various fertilizers selling points to inspect sale at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the instructions of Punjab government were being strictly followed to ensure sale of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates and availability of fertilizers at designated selling points.

In this regard, he inspected the fertilizer sale points at various places including Noorpur Nauranga and Mubarakpur. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, and Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Muhammad Qasim Mehboob Janjua.

Commissioner Bahawalpur also listened to the problems of the farmers at various selling points and issued instructions to the concerned departments to ensure the supply of fertilizers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar said that effective measures were being taken throughout the division to ensure supply of fertilizers to the farmers and also to take action against the hoarders. He said that Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates of the concerned tehsils should remain active in the field to ensure the availability fertilizers. He also directed to compile a record of sale of fertilizers at selling points and warned that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sale Bahawalpur Price Ahmadpur East Saddar

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

3 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

3 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

3 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

3 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

4 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.